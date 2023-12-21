Cedar Breaks offers snowshoe tours and dark sky views this winter

CEDAR BREAKS, Utah — Winter snowstorms mean Highway 148 into Cedar Breaks is closed for the season, but the park is still open for winter fun.

Vehicles can access the north side of the park via Highway 143, including the North View Overlook, where they will find a new visitors center.

It will be open beginning December 29 every Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For a $10 entrance fee per person, visitors can enjoy a free snowshoe rental.

Rangers will offer free snowshoe tours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m.

Cedar Breaks will also host Dark Sky Tours every Saturday night, offered at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required as seats are limited.

But star gazers can enjoy a program from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., with no registration required.

Rangers want to remind the public that the Point Supreme Overlook remains closed

due to construction.

Snowmobile use is not permitted until there is more snow accumulation, and skiing or snowboarding is always prohibited down the amphitheater.