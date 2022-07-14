Cedar City collision with deer totals two vehicles

CEDAR CITY, Utah — An early morning crash outside Cedar City Thursday left two drivers with minor injuries after one of the drivers hit a deer and swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the second vehicle.

Iron County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and said that the second car rolled off the road after being hit, but both drivers declined medical attention.

They credited seat belts with preventing more serious injuries in this incident.

Utah Highway Patrol Overturned vehicle after accident involving crash with deer

Utah's Highway Patrol offers tips on what to do if there is wildlife on the roadway as follows:

Do not swerve or change lanes to avoid hitting a deer or small animal, but do slow down.

If several animals are standing in the road, do not try to drive through them or attempt to chase or herd them. Honk the horn and flash your vehicle's headlights to encourage them to move on.

If an animal has crossed the road, continue to drive slowly because it may try to cross again.

If an animal has been hit, do the following: