Cedar City officer involved shooting leaves suspect injured

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A suspect was shot by police after firing a handgun towards people in a home in Cedar City on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 4200 W. 375 N. at around 11:30 a.m.

Initial information reported a man, later identified as 40-year-old Brian Peters, had intentionally fired a handgun toward people inside a home.

When officers arrived at the scene, Peters fired additional shots, "then emerged from the home and presented a threat to officers," according to a press release.

Officer Paul Washburn, acting spokesman for the Iron-Garfield-Beaver Critical Incident Task Force, told the St. George News that at some point during the confrontation, at least one responding officer fired their weapon and injured the suspect.

Peters was transported to the Cedar City Hospital for medical care as a result of his injuries.

As officers responded to the incident, homes were evacuated in the area and Iron Springs Elementary School was placed on lockdown. State route 56 was also shut down.

No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Counties Critical Incident Task Force.

This is a developing story, watch FOX 13 and follow fox1`3now.com for updates as they become available.