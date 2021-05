Cedar City Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

13-year-old Ali Halladay was last seen Saturday night in the area of 2530 N. Northfield Road.

She is five feet tall with dirty blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a green zip-up hoodie, pink pajama pants, and flip flops.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Cedar City Police Dispatch at 435-586-2955.