Celebrate Pioneer Day in Utah with events all weekend!

Pioneer Day is Monday and Utah is celebrating all weekend with a slew of events fit for the entire family.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Hay Days



Celebrate Tremonton and all of its residents and charm at Hay Days! With a bounce house bonanza, vendors, community dinner, cornhole tournament, concert, movie in the park and more, there will be an activity for every member of your family. Happening Friday and Saturday at Jeanie Stevens Park.

CACHE COUNTY

Pioneer Day Festival



Celebrate Cache Valley's pioneer heritage at a festival and smokeout competition! Activities include pony rides, train rides, bison tours, smokeout taste testing and more! Happening at the American West Heritage Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Logan Pioneer Day



Celebrate Pioneer Day in Logan with an entire day of fun on Monday including a horseshoe tournament, spike ball, yoga, family fun zumba, food, crafts, candy cannon, fireworks and MORE! Most of the events are happening at Willow and Horeshoe park at various times through the day.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch Invitational Rodeo

Open to all Jr. High and High School age children, this rodeo happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring together cowboys and cowgirls from across the state in an exciting rodeo setting at Triple C Arena. Tickets are required! Check out the schedule for specific information on times.

IRON COUNTY

Policy Kings Beerfest

Themes cosplay of back to the future, beer, food, activities, a flash mob, dancing, vendors, live music and more will be at Policy Kings Brewery in Cedar City on Saturday at 3 p.m. The event is family-friendly and tickets are required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

First Encampment Hike



Walk in the footsteps of the 1847 pioneers in a commemorative hike that follows Emigration Creek and weaves through neighborhoods in Salt Lake City. Wagons and strollers are welcome but bikes, scooters and skateboards are not allowed. After the hike, bring $5 to eat an authentic pioneer breakfast! The five-mile hike begins at 7 a.m. at Donner Park and ends at First Encampment Park.

Native American Celebration in the Park



Celebrate Native American history and culture in Utah with "Salt Lake City's hottest powwow" happening on Monday at Liberty Park. You can expect food booths, arts and crafts, entertainment, a laser light show, Native dancers, cultural sharing and more.

Pioneer Day Concert



Celebrate the history of Utah through song, dance, storytelling and learning more about the history of the state, starting from before settlers arrived in the Beehive State. At This is the Place Heritage Park, a special event will host multiple artists including the Bonner Family, Truman Brothers, Unity Gospel Choir. The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are required.

Utah Firefighter Challenge



Members of the Firefighter Challenge League from around the country will gather in Murray to promote, showcase and celebrate the talents and skills firefighters have. The event is free for the public to watch and is happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Murray City Park. Check out the event schedule for specifics on times.

Latino Conservation Week Fair



the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah is hosting a fair on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate Latino Conservation Week. The fair will feature informative exhibits and fun activities about local conservation efforts and more. The fun is happening at Three Creeks Confluence in Salt Lake City and no RSVP is needed to attend.

Days of '47 Float Preview Party

Before the big parade on Monday, check out the floats ahead of time at the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you attend, you'll be able to meet the creators behind the magnificent floats and vote for your favorites to win the people's choice and children's choice awards.

Utah Days of '47 Rodeo

This is a Utah tradition and is far more than just a rodeo. A mechanical bull, petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, live music and more will take over the fairpark on from now until Saturday! No admission ticket is required, but there may be costs associated with some of the activities. Gates open every day at 4:30 p.m.!

Salt Lake City Drone Show



To celebrate Pioneer Day, Salt Lake City is putting on a drone show on Monday at 10 p.m. at Liberty Park! Bring a blanket or chair and watch as mesmerizing pictures are illustrated by drones. The show starts at 10 p.m. - don't be late!

SANPETE COUNTY

Spring City Pioneer Day Events

Have a fireman's breakfast, watch the pioneer day parade down Main Street, enjoy children's activities, games, music and more from Friday night until Monday morning in Spring City!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Kamas Valley Fiesta Days



For more than 70 years, this celebration in Kamas has celebrated the city and its residents. Every day this week through Monday, July 24, there are activities including a 5k walk/run, archery course, BBQ smoker cook off, kids games, car show, talent show, scavenger hunt, chalk art and more. Saturday concludes with a fireworks program! Check the full schedule for times and locations for all the fun.

UTAH COUNTY

National Day of the Cowboy

Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at Camp Floyd State Park on Saturday to celebrate the cowboy way of life. Activities include cowboy poetry, cowboy music, fun for the kids, a concert, wagon rides and plenty of food. Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets required.

Chalk it Up

At Thanksgiving Point's Electric Park, enjoy what claims to be the largest chalk art festival in Utah on Friday and Saturday! the festival will also include food trucks, art installations, chalk art classes and a vendor village. The event is raising awareness about foster care in Utah and you can check out all the fun starting at 10 a.m. on both days.

Pioneer Day Extravaganza

The Pioneer Day fun is happening in Provo too at Kiwanis Park with an extravaganza! You can look forward to a petting zoo, pioneer games, live music, a children's entrepreneur market, food trucks and local vendors! The massive event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Fork Steel Days

Celebrate American Fork and its residents at this event that's been going on all week! On Friday and Saturday, participants can look forward to a pickleball tournament, garden tour, art show, carnival, car cruise, American Fork's Got Talent competition, a movie in the park, breakfast, parade and MORE! The events are taking place at various venues and times across the city, so check out the schedule to plan your day of fun.

Mapleton Pioneer Days

Mapleton has been celebrating Pioneer Day for a week now and the party continues this weekend with a pancake breakfast, fun in the park, humanitarian fair, ping pong drop, concert and fireworks show on Saturday! Friday night, head to Mapleton City Park for a hot dog dinner, puzzle unveiling and family street dance.

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days

Fiesta Days are kicking off in Spanish Fork with a rodeo, quilt sale, pioneer games, craft fair, food vendors, carnival, pie baking contest, entertainment, pageant and MORE!! You'll be able to find some fun for every member of your family at this festival. Check out the city's calendar for more information on the fiesta.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington Pioneer Day



A parade, activities and fireworks will celebrate Pioneer Day in Washington City! Happening on Monday at Veterans Park - fireworks begin at 10 p.m.!

WEBER COUNTY

Wildflower Trailfest

At this event made for women, choose to participate in the six-mile or 15-mile wildflower mountain bike ride or a six-mile trail run at Powder Mountain. Registration for the event is required but includes swag and a finish-line celebration! The event is not competitive and is meant to bring Utah women together while celebrating nature. The fun kicks off on Saturday at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ogden Pioneer Days