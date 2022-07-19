Celebrate Pioneer Day with events across Utah

If you're sticking around Utah this weekend - be sure to check out a pioneer day event near you! If you know of an event that isn't on this list, email us so we can get it added.

Beaver County:

July 23: Beaver Pioneer Days - 5K and fun run at 6 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Box Elder County:

July 22-23: Tremonton City Hay Day - kids carnival, community dinner, karaoke and movie in the park Friday. 5K run, breakfast, car show, petting zoo, food trucks, cornhole tournament, concert and fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cache County:

July 23: Logan Pioneer Day Celebration - Fun run at 7 a.m., community breakfast at 7:30 a.m., events throughout the day and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Davis County:

July 23: Bountiful Handcart Days Races - Participate in "Handcart Half," "Frontier 5K" or "Pioneer Pete 1K." Races start at 6 a.m. and registration is required.

July 23: Layton City Pioneer Day concert - "Riders in the Sky" at the Ed Kenley Amphitheatre gates open at 6 p.m., Electric Light Parade after the concert.

Garfield County:

July 23: Panguitch celebration - Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., kid games at the park and invitational rodeo in the evening

Juab County:

July 21-23: Mona celebration - Family dinner on Friday, 5K run Saturday, parade, craft booth, book sale, dance performances, wagon rides, games and activities, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Salt Lake County:

July 23: Salt Lake City Laser Light Nights - Free laser show to celebrate pioneer day at Liberty Park at 9:45 p.m.

July 19-25: Days of '47 Rodeo - Rodeo, live music, fireworks and more. Tickets required.

July 23: Native American celebration in the park - 28th Annual Intertribal Powwow, food booths, arts & crafts, entertainment starting at 12 p.m. at Liberty Park

July 23 & 35: Pioneer Day at "This is the Place" - Candy cannon, games, activities, lunch. Tickets required.

Sanpete County:

July 23: Spring City Pioneer Day celebration - Breakfast at 7 a.m., 5K race, parade at 10 a.m., barbecue, corn hole tournament and talent show. No fireworks due to fire restrictions.

July 23: Fairview City Pioneer Day celebration - Fun run at 6 a.m., breakfast at 7 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., car show, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Sevier County:

July 21-23: Monroe City celebration - community BBQ and basketball Friday, breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, parade at 10 a.m. community activities throughout the day Saturday and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Summit County:

July 23: Heber Valley Railroad Fiddlers 'n Fireworks - dinner at the depot at 7:15 p.m., fiddlers and entertainment, gunfight show, and fireworks just before 10 p.m. (tickets required)

Utah County:

July 23: Provo Pioneer Day celebration - Food trucks, pie-baking competition, petting zoo, music and more from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park

July 23: University Place celebration - Food, DJ, pie eating contest, stick-pull competition, music and fireworks starting at 5 p.m. at Orem mall.]

July 23: Mapleton celebration - 5K fun run, flag ceremony, pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., parade at 9 a.m., fireworks show at 10 p.m.

July 23 & 25: Spanish Fork celebration - Carnival, rodeo, craft fair, Pancake breakfast on Monday 6:30 a.m., parade at 9 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

Wasatch County:

July 23: Charleston Town celebration - Flag raising ceremony at 6:45 a.m., breakfast and fun run at 7 a.m., parade at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks after dark

Washington County:

July 23: Washington City celebration - Breakfast at 7 a.m., parade and entertainment in Veterans Park. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 23: Sand Hollow Resort celebration - Music, pie-eating contest, food trucks, fireworks at 10 p.m. Tickets required.