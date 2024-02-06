Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrate Puppy Bowl XXI with a free pet adoptions in Utah

puppy
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AMY SANCETTA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Farkas embraces a puppy during the first morning of a camp for children whose lives have been touched by cancer, sponsored by the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village and The Gathering Place in South Russell. Ohio, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2005. Each of the 12 campers were given a puppy to take care of and socialize during the week-long camp. The Gathering Place of Beachwood is a support and outreach center for anyone effected by cancer. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
puppy
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 12:53:23-05

SALT LAKE CITY — For those more inclined to watch Puppy Bowl XXI instead of the Super Bowl, there's another way to celebrate; Best Friends Animal Society is offering free adoptions at their Pet Lifesaving Centers from February 7-14, just in time to find a furry valentine.

Best Friends in Salt Lake City will also be hosting a “tail”gate party on February 11 starting at noon, featuring a vegan nacho bar and giveaways.

“The cutest game in television, Puppy Bowl XX is set up to reach more people than ever before, giving adoptable dogs and cats around the country a greater chance of finding their loving home in the coming weeks,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society.

“We encourage anyone watching who wants to make a difference in a dog or cat’s life to visit their local shelter or rescue group and welcome home a new best friend this February.”

For Best Friends, Puppy Bowl XX will have he added bonus of having a Best Friends New York City alumni will take part in the action as a member of Team Ruff.

Sonny made his way to the Big Apple after being found as a stray puppy in Alabama, and has now found his forever home with a foster family there.

Shelters and rescue groups across the country are at or over capacity, so Best Friends encourages people to find teammates with these organizations instead of a breeder or pet store.

Go here for information and locations of Best Friends-affiliated shelters across the country.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere