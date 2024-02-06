Celebrate Puppy Bowl XXI with a free pet adoptions in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — For those more inclined to watch Puppy Bowl XXI instead of the Super Bowl, there's another way to celebrate; Best Friends Animal Society is offering free adoptions at their Pet Lifesaving Centers from February 7-14, just in time to find a furry valentine.

Best Friends in Salt Lake City will also be hosting a “tail”gate party on February 11 starting at noon, featuring a vegan nacho bar and giveaways.

“The cutest game in television, Puppy Bowl XX is set up to reach more people than ever before, giving adoptable dogs and cats around the country a greater chance of finding their loving home in the coming weeks,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society.

“We encourage anyone watching who wants to make a difference in a dog or cat’s life to visit their local shelter or rescue group and welcome home a new best friend this February.”

For Best Friends, Puppy Bowl XX will have he added bonus of having a Best Friends New York City alumni will take part in the action as a member of Team Ruff.

Sonny made his way to the Big Apple after being found as a stray puppy in Alabama, and has now found his forever home with a foster family there.

Shelters and rescue groups across the country are at or over capacity, so Best Friends encourages people to find teammates with these organizations instead of a breeder or pet store.

Go here for information and locations of Best Friends-affiliated shelters across the country.