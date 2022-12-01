Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!

You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count!

Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.

If you know of an event this weekend that isn't on this list or you know of something fun coming up, email us at news@fox13now.com or message us on social media.

CACHE COUNTY

Sleigh Rides at Hardware WMA



If taking a sleigh ride is your holiday dream, then head to Hyrum to jump on a horse-drawn sleigh and wagon ride! The rides begin on December 2 and will be offered every weekend through February 12. Rides start at 10 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. each day. There is a small fee to take a sleigh ride and riders will see hundreds of wild elk on the journey. Tickets are sold on a first-come-first-served basis and you cannot make reservations ahead of time.

CARBON COUNTY

Helper Holiday Festival



Have breakfast with Santa, then settle in for a chili dinner, electric light parade and Christmas fireworks on Saturday in Helper! The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes throughout the day at various locations.

GRAND COUNTY

Electric Light Parade



Santa arrives in Moab during this electric light parade on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Kids can fill their bags with candy, and parade watchers will be able to enjoy colorful and creative floats. Happening on Main Street, from Center Street to City Market and Uranium Blvd.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Native Winter Arts Market



Jewelry, artwork and crafts will be on display at the American Indian Winter Arts Market at the University of Utah on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday hours will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Head to the Olpin Student Union Ballroom to join in the unique event!

Gardner Village Santa Run



Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, racers can run in a 5k, 10k or half marathon as they don Santa suits in West Jordan. Registration is required for this event, and a santa suit is included in the fee as well as festive aid stations with milk, cookies, water and powerade.

Midvale Light Up Main Street



Usher in the season with a special event to "Light Up" Main Street! Enjoy hot cocoa, a visit with Santa and holiday shopping as you gaze as gorgeous Christmas lights. Happening on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. on historic Main Street!

NBA Ice Buckets



Sports fans, this one's for you. Prove you have "ice in your veins" by heading to Trolley Square to participate in the NBA Ice Buckets shooting challenge. Players will have 30 seconds to make as many shots as possible at the pop-up basketball court with daily prizes available for winners. NBA Ice Buckets is open during mall hours on Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through February 19.

The Gift of Light Nativity



Zions Bank Stadium will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland with a Live Nativity, Winter Wonderland, Santa's Workshop and performances to bring in some holiday spirit. The event runs until December 24. Tickets are required to participate in the fun!

SANPETE COUNTY

Ephraim City Christmas Celebration



Light parade, music, cocoa, holiday treats and a firework show happening on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.! The parade is at Ephraim City Main Street while fireworks and treats will be at Ephraim City Park. Check out the schedule for all the details.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Electric Light Parade



Check out floats and displays adorned with holiday lights in Park City! A special parade fit for the whole family is happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Historic Park City.

Park City Santa Pub Crawl and Toy Drive



Enjoy some festive fun (and drinks) and help kids by donating toys to this event. Attendees will be visiting a variety of different local bars before congregating for a party. The fun kicks off at Butchers Chop House at 6 p.m.!

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Santa Parade



On Saturday morning, gather up a blanket and a cup of cocoa to enjoy this community parade for the holiday season. Bring a can of food to donate and get a visit with santa in return after the parade! Happening at 10 a.m. and will begin at 50 West and Vine Street (Veterans Memorial Park) and travel west on Vine Street to the Tooele Technical College (88 South Tooele Boulevard).

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Santa Run



Even if running isn't for you, this race will bring a smile to your face and help you kick off the holiday season! Participants get a Santa suit to run in as they race through the course up and back Provo Canyon, stopping at milk and cookie stations along the way. Registration is required and the fun happens on Saturday.

Eagle Mountain Christmas Village



Live reindeer, food trucks, a petting zoo, mini pony rides, a holiday boutique and more are all part of this afternoon of fun in Eagle Mountain. Happening on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Cory Wride memorial park.

Provo Christmas Market



Holiday shopping with the ambience of live music, a Santa meet and greet, food trucks and a ceremony to officially turn on thousands of holiday lights in Pioneer Park. Sounds like an event you won't want to miss! Starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday with the "lights on" portion at 5:30.

Lehi Santa Parade



Free cookies, cocoa, visits with Santa and a tree-lighting ceremony - what more could you want?! Ring in the holiday season in Lehi with this celebration happening on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Lehi Main Street.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

LaVerkin City Winterfest and race



Registration is required for this challenging course in LaVerkin on Saturday. Race participants can choose to run either a 5k or a 10k race and there's a treasure hunt at the end!

Kids Christmas Art Workshop



Children will get to make a Christmas ornament and Christmas watercolor painting in this festive workshop. Supplies are provided and kids ages 8-13 years old can attend. The class is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Relief Society Hall. Registration required.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden First Friday Art Stroll

