Celebration held at Taylorsville Sikh temple

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A celebration was held Saturday at the Sikh temple — or "Gurudwara" — in Taylorsville, with community members gathering to mark the birth of Sikhism.

This is one of the largest celebrations at the Sikh temple. It honors the life and legacy of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. The festival was on Nov. 8, but Saturday was a large celebration where people could come together to pray, chant kirtans, reflect, eat and be grateful to have this community.

“When we celebrate this kind of Purubs of our Gurus, or our Prophets, then our coming generation, they should know what our Gurus were, where we belong. That is why we do all this, so we should celebrate so our kids know where we came from,” explained JB Singh, president of the Sikh Temple of Utah.

“Seeing the community actually come together and celebrate and do seva and have everyone here to celebrate this day, I think it’s a beautiful celebration and we should be proud of it,” said Harsheen Kaur, a member of the Sikh community.

A large part of Sikh culture is seva, which means service. So, every person at the Gurudwara is served food or langar for free, which volunteers work tirelessly to make. It was all to help feed each other and express love through food, so that was an important part of the day as well.