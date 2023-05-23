Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine gives business expertise to Utah vets

LEHI, Utah — Successful entrepreneurs and business owners are sharing their expertise with veterans.

The mentorship program is offered at the Patriot Boot Camp, an event held three times per year by the non-profit Disabled American Veterans.

“The goal is to invest in their development,” said Nick Brophy, the event’s director.

About 30 veterans from across the country traveled to Lehi to participate.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared his perspective and experience of serving in the U.K. Royal Navy to becoming a world-famous chef and business owner.

“I wouldn't say to an Army soldier, ‘Here is a rifle but no bullets,’” Irvine said. “When I came out of the Navy there was nowhere for me to go.”

The event included discussions on delivering a successful pitch, networking and how to make a product or service stand out compared to the competition.

“If I walk into the CEO of American Airlines and say, ‘I am going to sell you this,' why is he going to buy it,” Irvine said. “Not because you are a veteran and it's the right thing to do. Why is it better than somebody else's product?”

Many of the veterans in attendance have an idea or are looking for their existing business to reach the next level.

Maryam Khazrage gave up her career as a pharmacist to serve for six years in the Army.

“I did a crazy leap of faith, she said. “My parents thought I was crazy. I took a 70 percent pay cut, but I wanted to focus on the mission.”

Now that her service is complete, she is using her experience as a pharmacist to develop a test preparation company that aims to help aspiring pharmacists earn their license.

“Just growing my company,” Khazrage said. “We are making revenue, but being able to grow that revenue so that we can have a higher impact on the people we serve.”

Like Khazrage, many of the veteran entrepreneurs have ideas they believe will benefit their communities.

Retired Navy Cmdr. Marie Bailey spent 20 years in the service working in financial management.

She believes her idea will help homeowners get out of debt.

“I am trying to teach homeowners to pay off early and have more money in their pocket,” Bailey said.

She is the founder of the website “Mortgage Me Free."

The website shows users how they can pay off their mortgage early by adding money to their monthly payments to pay down their principal balance faster than 30 years.

Bailey explained the site is unique and can save people thousands of dollars. She attended the boot camp to improve her skills on making a pitch.

“I can go in and I could talk to over 100 troops, easy, no problem,” she said. "When it's me talking about my company, I lose words.”

Organizers and mentors hope the lessons learned over the three-day boot camp will make a difference and help veterans navigate what can be an uncertain world once their time serving their country comes to an end.

“I want veterans that have given so much to this country to be given something back,” Irvine said. “The learning process is huge. It's okay to fail as long as you don't fail twice at the same thing.”'

The next Patriot Boot Camp is scheduled to take place in the Cincinnati area in October.

Veterans or their spouses who would like to learn more about the program and apply to participate can do so here.