Celebrity Zac Efron joins Utah-based pancake mix company as chief brand officer

SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrity Zac Efron announced Tuesday that he is joining the team of a pancake and waffle mix business based in Park City, Utah.

Efron said in an Instagram post he will join the board of directors as Chief Brand Officer for Kodiak Cakes.

The company is known for their pancake and waffle mixes, however they've also branched out to other baking mixes, oatmeal, granola bars and other snack foods.

Their mission is to, "To inspire healthier eating and active living with nourishment for today's frontier."

"I love this brand, their products and most of all their mission," Efron said on social media. "I believe we can make a huge impact together. The adventure begins, LETS GO!"

Kodiak Cakes also shared their excitement to have Efron on their team in a social media post.

"His passion for good food and the outdoors drives us wild," the post said in part. "The team can’t wait to get started partnering on new programs, new products, and new content together all while inspiring healthier eating!