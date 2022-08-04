Centenarian celebration honors Utahs 100 years and older

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of Utahns celebrated a century's worth of birthdays Thursday at the Centenarian Celebration.

One of the honored guests was 100-year-old Rose Tonti, who shared her secret for a happy and long life with FOX 13 News.

"Believe in God, Believe in work," Tonti said.

Tonti was born in Italy on September 2, 1921 and moved to Utah in 1950.

Her father moved from Italy to Ogden when she was just 1-year-old, and she was reunited with him when she was 28.

"Then I came over here - go to New York and I saw the station, the [statue of] liberty and I said, 'God Bless America!'"

Now, 72 years after Tonti landed in America, she still lives in Utah and loves every part of it.

"I can't even say," Tonti explained when asked what her favorite part of Utah is, "Everything is so good for me."

Tonti worked as a tailor for 48 years, she said. Although she isn't working anymore, she stays busy with daily tasks.

"I bathe myself, I dress myself and I cook myself!" she said. "I make the bread, I make the pasta, I like the drink, I like the work."

Tonti has three daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In a message from Utah Governor Spencer Cox, he urged everyone to take advantage of the wisdom centenarians have.

"We have much to learn from our centenarians," his message reads. "They have been instrumental in shaping our state’s culture, legacy, history, and people. These individuals have lived to see changes and historic moments that many of us can only read about in history books."

Other centenarians were also spotlighted in 2022 "Governor's Century Club of Utah," yearbook.