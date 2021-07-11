Central Valley man wounded by gunfire after attacking his grandparents Thursday night

CENTRAL VALLEY, Utah — Two people are in critical condition after their grandson attacked them with a knife Thursday night, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

According to a press release from the Sevier County Sheriff's office, Wade Evans, 28, was taken into custody after stabbing both of his grandparents, Charles Evans, 78, and Margo Evans, 75. Both victims are currently in critical, but stable condition.

The 911 call came in around 11:36 PM Thursday night from Margo, who reported that her husband was being stabbed by their grandson. Right after the call, she was attacked by Wade.

During the second attack, Charles was able to pull out a handgun and shot Wade multiple time, allowing the two of them to escape to a neighbor's house, later calling 911 again to report the shooting and their location. The neighbors were tending to their wounds when emergency responders arrived.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect in the home, covered in blood, holding the knife in his hand. Officers were able to take him into custody without incident and transport him to a local hospital to treat his gunshot wounds. He remains in serious, but stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.