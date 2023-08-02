Century-old building completely destroyed after fire caused by lightning

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A century-old spillway control house in Weber Canyon was completely destroyed Tuesday night after lightning struck a nearby power pole.

The 100-year-old structure was located near the Eastbound Weber Canyon Rest Area and caught on fire after lightning struck a power pole.

Initially, the pole was the only thing on fire, until the flames burned through and started igniting the building and grass below.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District "Just the pole was on fire on Mountain Green Fire arrival. A falling power line threatened to energize this fence so we had to stay clear, complicating extinguishment."

Fighting the fire was extremely challenging due to a variety of factors including weather and location, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District cited.

Due to the danger of potential electrocution and the location of the building, firefighters were initially "helpless" to approach the building until Rocky Mountain Power was able to turn off power in the area.

Then, things got even more difficult as the power pole broke and "rained flaming debris on the house and grass," officials stated.

Since there are no fire hydrants in the area, water was "drafted" from the nearby river and lobbed from very far onto the building.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District "Lt Nielsen operates the aerial. We had to stay clear of the fence threat in case it got energized, and the compromised overhead wires, and shoot over the river from a distance."

Luckily, there were no injuries involved with the situation and crews from multiple agencies were able to knock the fire down after about six hours of challenging work.

The building was deemed a total loss but Rocky Mountain Power representatives told fire crews that the entire facility was due to be replaced within a few months.