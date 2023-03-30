Ceremony honors Utah veterans of Vietnam War

SALT LAKE CITY — On March 29, 1973, the United States officially withdrew from the Vietnam War.

After 50 years, the state of Utah held a ceremony at the State Capitol to honor the more than 47,000 men and women who served during the conflict.

For those who made it home, it was a day to celebrate and remember.

Dennis Howland, Director of at Large for Vietnam Veterans of America, reflected on the impact of war. "War changes you. But sometimes it's necessary," he said.

Howland, who served in Vietnam, saw firsthand the hardships and disappointments that came with the conflict.

"One of the biggest changes I saw when I came back home was the kids that didn't go to war were still kids and we'd become old men," he said.

Howland also reflected on the difficulty of coming home after serving in Vietnam "I came home 57, 56 years ago and it took me a long time to feel like I came home," he said.

But on Wednesday, things were different, the ceremony offered a chance to honor fallen comrades and praise veterans for their service.

"It's kind of an emotional day. It meant we were being praised for once when we came home," Howland said. For many Vietnam veterans, the homecoming was far from warm.

"50 years ago, we were spat on and less than nice when it comes to veterans. Utah gets it. Acceptance has changed," Howland said.

Despite the scars that remain after 50 years, the growth of those around these heroes has helped with the healing.

"To see so many turn out… now tells me that there's a lot of healing that's gone on," Howland said.

The ceremony at the State Capitol was a day to remember, clap, and salute those who served during one of the longest wars in American history.

For Howland, it was an opportunity to reflect on the past 50 years. "Today just took me back 50 years," he said.

Utah's acceptance and support of veterans were on display during the ceremony, offering a long-overdue welcome home to those who served in Vietnam.

"It marked a time that we quit losing so many young men and women in a war that lasted too long," Howland said.