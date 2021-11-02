Chabad Park City offering course to 'outsmart' anti-Semitism

PARK CITY, Utah — With incidents of anti-Semitism on the rise, Chabad Park City is hosting a four-week course, "Outsmarting Anti-Semitism," to combat the fear it generates and fight its spread.

“Unfortunately, anti-Semitism is horrifically and inexplicably alive,” said Chabad Park City Director Rabbit Yudi Steiger, and though the incidents in Park City have been relatively mild, he believes it's time to teach others how to fight it.

Rabbi Steiger says he's experienced extreme anti-Semitism in Europe where he grew up.

“People are anxious, they’re afraid, and many people don’t feel safe, and this is why it’s so important that we come together and talk about this,” he explained.

During the four-week course, participants will examine the history, psychology, and expert analyses to address questions about anti-Semitism, why is persists, and how to stop it, as well as providing tools and information to ease anxiety.

“Having fear is not going to help the cause. If we want to be healthy, (if) we want to be able to actually fight anti-Semitism, the first thing to do is stop the fear, because that’s exactly what they want," says Rabbi Steiger.

People can attend the course online or in person. The first class is November 3 and can be taken as at no cost; if participants wish to continue, there is a registration fee for the entire course.

Chabad is an educational organization dedicated to connecting Jews to their Jewish roots through education and service, so they hope this program will make a difference.

Go here for more information on the course and Chabad Park City.

