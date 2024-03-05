Changes, updates laid out in master plan for Tooele Valley Airport

ERDA, Utah — The landscape of the Tooele Valley Airport in Erda could look much different over the next two decades.

Last week, the final of three public meetings showcasing the master plan for the airport was held at the Tooele City Police Department.

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports has overseen the Tooele Valley Airport since the early 1990s.

Brady Fredrickson, the director of planning for the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, told FOX 13 News on Monday that when it comes to the master plan, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) requires them to reach out by 20 years.

He said the plan would call for the runway extended from 6,100 feet to 8,000 feet. Also said there will be a number of upgrades to protect some of that future airspace and planning growth around the airport.

In the more near-term future, Fredrickson spoke about what improvement would be coming to the airport.

"It's going to be a lot of facilities for housing aircraft. You're going to see hangar development out there, you're going see more places to park aircraft, apron, hangar space, upgrades to fuel facilities," said Fredrickson.

The airport currently has six hangars.

Fredrickson said the airport will also have all the necessary utilities by the end of the summer.

Fredrickson said there are 60,000 people who use the Tooele Valley Airport each year.

"None of the projects will be funded by taxpayer money, but you'll receive airport improvement grants, AIP or airport improvement grants from the FAA, and because we receive those grants, the FAA requires us to do master plans and they like to see one every 10 years or so," said Fredrickson.

One thing that won't be coming to the airport, Fredrickson says, is commercial operations.

He said the finalized plan is going to wrap up in about 60 days before it is sent to the FAA for their approval.