WEST JORDAN, Utah — A judge dismissed one assault charge against a Salt Lake City police officer and was weighing whether the dog handler should stand trial on a remaining count.

The officer, Nickolas Pearce, faces up to 15 years in prison on the remaining assault charge. About three dozen Salt Lake City police officers stood outside the courthouse in West Jordan Tuesday morning to clap for Pearce, shake his hand and pat him on the back as he walked inside for his preliminary hearing.

That’s where state court Judge William Kendall will decide if there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial. Kendall dismissed one assault count because a witness who is currently in jail did not appear to testify. Kendall dismissed the count “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors can refile the charge later.

One person who did testify Tuesday morning – Jeffery Ryans. April 24, 2020, his daughter called 911 to say Ryans hit her mother and the family was in danger. Both Ryans and his now-ex-wife have denied a physical altercation that morning.

Officers found Ryans in his backyard. Body camera video played Tuesday showed him with his hands up talking with a police officer.

“I was surprised because I wasn’t running,” Ryans testified. “I wasn’t fighting. I wasn’t causing any hostile environment.”

An officer was talking to Ryans as Pearce and his dog, Tuco, walked behind Ryans. A voice is heard telling Ryans to get on the ground. Then the voice says, “Hit.” That’s the K9 command to attack.

Ryans testified he was on his knees and was about to put his face in the ground when he felt a dog biting his leg. He said he has had multiple surgeries and has undergone physical therapy and still has no feeling between his shin and his ankle.

Ryans testified the episode contributed to a split from his wife and that he lost his job at Union Pacific because of the leg injuries. Ryans has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Salt Lake City.

“I lost my marriage,” Ryans testified. “I lost my wife. I lost my job.”

Under cross examination, defense attorney Tara Isaacson asked questions challenging his testimony that he didn’t know why police were at his home and pointing out that he should have known his then-wife filed a protective order against him. Ryans has since pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge related to trying to purchase a gun while the protective order was in place.

Testimony was continuing Tuesday morning.

In the count Kendall dismissed, Pearce was accused of lifting Tuco to bite a woman in a car.