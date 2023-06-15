Charging electric vehicles while driving close to reality at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah — A new Utah committee hopes to get technology under a road near those who avoid electric vehicles because they think they drive too far. Researchers at Utah State University have been working on that very concern since 2015 and are looking to get a truck on the road soon.

Expansion is underway at the Electric Vehicle and Roadway at Utah State as part of a new state directive after Senate Bill 125, which was passed in the recent state legislature session, creates an Electrified Transportation Infrastructure Steering Committee.

The committee has researchers working with customers and government.

"It allows us to bring together all the state agencies, together with the industries, to get this done right," explained Regan Zane, the director of the Aspire Research Center.

Utah is trying to get more plug-in charging going throughout the state, but the focus here at the Electric Vehicle and Roadway is to get residents powered up as they’re driving.

During a demonstration, a simulated car drove over coils that pass a charge over an eight-inch gap. In the demo, the charge powered a light bulb.

"I think this is our revolution in the EV industry because this will eliminate the need for plug-in chargers that causes inconvenience for the user," said USU Ph.D. sudent Azmeer Zahid.

In an even bigger demo, the part of the road with stripes has chargers under it and a truck picks up a charge from underneath.

"From not only air quality, but also noise reduction on our interstates as well, there’s fantastic opportunities as we continue to advance in this area," said Dustin Maughan with Aspire.

The cost to get it all set up created a chicken or egg challenge.

"Until there’s infrastructure it’s difficult for fleets to make that transition," Zane said. "Until fleets make the transition, it’s difficult to make a cost-effective case for infrastructure.

Engineers say having a steering committee should Utahns drive and charge at the same time.

"It will amazing to see how people will benefit from this technology," exclaimed Zahid.

"You should be excited at the technology that’s being advanced," said Maughan. "These are the times that we’ll look back in the years to come and we’ll see from vehicles charging as they’re driving down the road, that is the opportunity that lays in front of us right now."