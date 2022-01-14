Charging hoverboard causes Herriman house fire

HERRIMAN, Utah — A house caught on fire Thursday night in Herriman due to a charging hoverboard.

Luckily, the family was able to safely evacuate and there were no injuries.

Unified Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and exterior of the home, which face extensive damage. The interior of the home experienced some light smoke damage.

Video from the scene showed large flames and smoke coming from the front and side of the home

Officials report that the cause of the fire was accidental and was caused by a fault hoverboard that was charging.

Firefighters remained at the scene for a few hours after the fire was fully extinguished to monitor the area and finish their investigation.