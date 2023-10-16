Charging remote control car sparks fire that displaces family of 7

HERRIMAN, Utah — Officials believe a remote control car charging sparked a fire in a Herriman Townhome that displaced a family of seven, including five children, late Sunday night.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Burwell Lane at about 11:40 p.m.

Unified Fire officials stated the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

The family of seven who lived in the townhome, including five children, escaped with no injuries.

Although crews kept the blaze contained to the room of origin, smoke and water damage throughout made the residence "not occupiable," Unified Fire explained.

Unified Fire believes the fire started from an electric remote control car charging but further details about the type of car were not made available.

The amount of damage caused has not been determined.

The Utah Red Cross reached out to help the family find shelter if needed.