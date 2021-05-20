Charles Lynn Frost, Utah actor known for 'Sister Dottie Dixon' persona, dies

SALT LAKE CITY — Charles Lynn Frost, the Utah actor and LGBT activist known for his "Sister Dottie Dixon" persona, has died, FOX 13 News has learned.

Frost's Dixon was a Latter-day Saint housewife from Spanish Fork -- which she pronounced "Spanish Fark" -- who had a gay son.

Frost created the character with Troy Williams, now director of Equality Utah, to give a satirical spin to the real struggle they saw in Mormon women who had to choose between supporting their LGBTQ children and the teachings of their church, which discourages same-sex relationships.

"[Frost] was truly a force of nature. So much talent. So much fire. So much love. We spent many years collaborating together on the misadventures of Sister Dottie S. Dixon, first on KRCL radio, and then during her one woman show, the Passion of Sister Dottie S. Dixon," Williams wrote in a Facebook post.

Multiple postings on Frost's personal Facebook profile and Dottie Dixon page indicate Frost died Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer.

Frost was an active and beloved member of Utah's theater community, and he had roles in the 1997 film "Con Air," the "Hollywood Detective Series" on HBO, and several episodes of "Touched by an Angel" and "Everwood."

FOX 13's Nate Carlisle contributed to this report.