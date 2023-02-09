Check out some Valentine's Day weekend fun fit for the entire family!

Yes, the Superbowl is this weekend - but Valentine's Day is just around the corner and there is plenty of fun going on that's fit for the whole family!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Valentine's Dance



Spend some quality time with your significant other or a group of friends at an "easy-going" Valentine-themed night to remember at The County Library's Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. There will be live swing music, commemorative photos, mocktails and more at this FREE adults-only party. Tickets are required for this event happening Saturday at 7 p.m.!

Valentine Making



Multiple branches in The Salt Lake City Public Library System are hosting Valentine-making sessions during the day on Saturday. Families can get creative and make hand-made Valentine's Day cards. Supplies will be provided - be sure to check each individual branch for time-specifics.

Utah Boat Show (video above)



Most lakes in Utah are still frozen over, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer fun on the water! On Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mountain America Expo Center, you can check out all things boating related including gear, accessories and an incredible selection of boats. Tickets required!

Sandy Snowball Tournament



About 90 Sandy residents are gearing up for a weekend of softball fun at Sandy's Annual Snowball Tournament. Teams will compete at Quarry Bend Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a double elimination tournament and then again on Saturday at 9 a.m. Firepits will be on site to keep people warm!

The Pad Project



Help end period poverty by sewing reusable maxi pads for individuals in need in Pakistan. A library volunteer will share information about period poverty and help participants in sewing precut materials into pads. Happening on Saturday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Anderson-Foothill library branch.

Cupid's Chase



Get your movement in for the day and help raise money to support housing and employment for individuals with disabilities. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. and is pet friendly! Every participant will receive a t-shirt, souvenir medal and swag bag. Happening on Saturday at Sugar House Park!

Craft Lake City: Slime Workshop



On Saturday from 1-3 p.m., a guest scientist will educate kids not just on how to make slime but why the whole thing works! Once participants get their slime formula just right, they'll make a mega-batch and make individual portions for Valentine's Day favors. Tickets are required!

Chocolate Lovers Festival



Valentine's Day is the time to show some love for your favorite dessert - CHOCOLATE!! At Solitude Mountain Resort, chocolate lovers can grab a passport and sample complimentary goodies at different stations. Sampling from each station will enter you to win prizes. Happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A valid lift ticket or season pass is required to participate!

Galentine's Paint Night



Wake up your inner artist at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a paint night! Artists will meet an "animal ambassador" for artistic inspiration and all materials will be provided. Registration is required and no experience is necessary!

UTAH COUNTY

Valentine's Masquerade Ball



The Provo Library is hosting a romantic evening and includes dinner, live music and dancing as well as a rose for each couple. The event is SOLD OUT, but you can join a waiting list and try to get in at the last minute! Tickets are $40 per person or $80 per couple. Happening on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sock Hop



Celebrate the grand opening of a new venue in Orem with a 1950's themed party! Dancing, finger food, soda bar and more will be at this blast from the past. Happening on Saturday from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets required!

DAVIS COUNTY

Sweethearts 5k



Nothing says "I love you" quite like accomplishing goals together! On Saturday at 9 a.m., racers will line up for a 5k run in Bountiful. Dress up in pink and red and zoom through a 5k or a 1k course. Registration required!

WEBER COUNTY

Valentine's Dinner Dance



Celebrate your special someone early this year at a romantic dinner and dance at the Eccles Conference Center on Saturday starting at 5:30. Tickets are $90 per couple or $50 for a single person. Attendees can look forward to a delicious dinner, dancing, cocktail hour and live music from The Crescent Super Band and the Voodoo Orchestra of Soundhouse.

Ogden Valley Frozen Hearts Ball



Dance to live music and enjoy refreshments at Hearthside Event Center in Eden. Semi-formal dress and a donation is encouraged for couples. Happening on Saturday at 7 p.m.!

CACHE COUNTY

Sweetheart Snowshoe



Take your sweetie on an unforgettable adventure this Valentine's Day with a snowshoe hike in Smithfield Canyon on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. It'll cost $15 per person and registration is required! With all of the snow Utah has gotten, this is sure to deliver some great views!

Chocolate Festival



A fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, this event is for chocolate lovers to sample desserts and bid in a silent auction. Tickets must be purchased but include ten samples and the opportunity to win some goodies in the silent auction. The chocolate fun starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverwoods Conference Center.

Jazz Night



Experience live music, dinner and dancing on Utah's only spring-loaded dance floor! The event is raising money for the Larry Smith Jazz Scholarship and The Elite Hall Restoration Fund. Happening on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10:15 p.m. at Elite Hall. Tickets required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Winterfest



Celebrate winter at the Park City Library on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will get to sled in the library field, drink hot cocoa, build a snowman and shop at a book sale.

IRON COUNTY

Valentine Paint Night



Bring friends or go solo to a festive paint night celebrating Valentine's Day. Participants will go home with their art and supplies are included with ticket purchase. Happening Saturday at Iron Springs Adventure Resort.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Jazz Festival



Get inspired with jazz music in southern Utah this weekend! The festival is in its 5th year and features multiple musicians and performances on Saturday night at the Cox Auditorium.

KANE COUNTY

Kanab Train Show

