Cheese tasting, nativity market, tree lightings and MORE happening this weekend across Utah!

We're less than a week out from turkey day and if you're looking to kick off the holiday festivities a little early, Utah has plenty of weekend events to keep the whole family occupied!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's going on this weekend:

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Cowboy Christmas Market - Box Elder County will be a hub for holiday shopping on Friday and Saturday all day! Live entertainment will keep the mood jolly as you find perfectly unique gifts for everyone in your life. Plus, take a break with some tasty food vendors and be sure to see the miniature farm animals! Check out the action at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds.

CARBON COUNTY

Helper Christmas Craft Fair - Get your holiday shopping done early this year with a variety of local unique gifts that will be showcased at Helper's Christmas Craft Fair. Happening Friday and Saturday, local vendors will be selling goods such as baked treats, apparel, crafts, candles, cheeseballs, soaps and more! Happening at the Helper Civic Auditorium.

DAVIS COUNTY

The Crystal Festival - Rocks, minerals, gems and crystals will be on display at the Davis Conference Center on Saturday and Sunday! This event is FREE and family-friendly. Attendees will be able to check out stunning stones and some will be available for purchase.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Cheese Awards - Cheese lovers! This event will be everything you could dream of! Happening Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. at Beehive Distilling, taste a variety of local cheeses, breads, jelly and chocolate! Tickets are required but include a cheese plate featuring some of the winning foods.

Lights on! - Head to The Gateway to kick off the holiday season and see the area be transformed in magical decorations! Besides the grand lighting ceremony, there will also be music, prizes, hot drinks, cocktails, food, photo ops and more! If you can't make it to the kick-off event, holiday lights will be on through December 31.

Herriman Holiday Marketplace - Plenty of vendors with stocked inventory of gifts, a giving tree, food trucks, local entertainment and even a visit from Santa! The fun is happening at Athlos Academy in Herriman on Friday and Saturday.

Nativity Market - Mountain America Expo Center will be home to one of the largest shopping selections of nativities in the country from Thursday through Saturday! Nativities from around the world will be showcased with more than 400 displays! If you're on the hunt for a nativity either for your own home or to be gifted, this is the place to find a unique set! Tickets required.

Gallivan Ice Skating - It's the first weekend you can strap on a pair of ice skates and glide around an outdoor rink nestled in downtown Salt Lake City! The Gallivan opened up the outdoor ice rink on Wednesday and is welcoming skaters to check out the magical experience. Admission required and skates are available to rent.

Christmas in Color opening weekend - For those wanting to experience holiday magic in the comfort of their own vehicle, this event is for you! An animated light show that is a drive-thru experience will be in South Jordan beginning Saturday! The show is synched to music, animated and features thousands of lights. Tickets required!

UTAH COUNTY

Celebración Comunitaria: Ballet Folklórico - Colorful costumes, music, folk dances, activities and more will celebrate cultures in Paraguay, Bolivia, Cuba, Chile, Argentina and Mexico! Happening at 6 p.m. at Ashton Auditorium in Orem.

Tree lighting and concert - The Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi are kicking off the holidays on Saturday at 5 p.m. with a concert and tree lighting! Father-daughter duo Mat & Savanna Shaw and other performers will make special musical appearances during the event. Plus the tree is massive - a perfect way to kick off the holidays!