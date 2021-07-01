Watch
Child airlifted to hospital after falling out of window

File Photo: Intermountain Life Flight helicopter | Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
Life Flight file photo
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jun 30, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A four-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after falling out of a second story window Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a home on Diamond Back Road in Saratoga Springs just after 4 p.m.

When they arrived at the home, they found the boy had fallen out of a window. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital.

Deputy Chief Kenny Johnson with Saratoga Springs Fire Rescue said the child is in stable condition.

Why he fell out of the window and the identity of the child was not made immediately available.

