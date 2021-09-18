Watch
Child dies after being run over in Cedar City driveway

Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021
Posted at 9:50 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 23:50:36-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A child died Thursday night after being run over by a vehicle pulling into a driveway in Cedar City.

Police told St. George News that the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near 245 S. Westview Drive.

A minor was driving the vehicle up a long gravel driveway when the 9-year-old boy attempted to get into the moving vehicle. The boy was caught under the vehicle and run over.

Family members and first responders attempted CPR but were unable to resuscitate the boy.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
