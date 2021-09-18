Child dies after being run over in Cedar City driveway

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A child died Thursday night after being run over by a vehicle pulling into a driveway in Cedar City.

Police told St. George News that the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near 245 S. Westview Drive.

A minor was driving the vehicle up a long gravel driveway when the 9-year-old boy attempted to get into the moving vehicle. The boy was caught under the vehicle and run over.

Family members and first responders attempted CPR but were unable to resuscitate the boy.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.