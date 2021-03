A child has died in a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning in East Carbon.

Crews were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. on report of a home fully engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, it was believed no one was in the home. However, crews learned an 11-year-old female was still inside and made entry.

They located and extricated the child, who was believed to have passed away on scene, but was declared at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.