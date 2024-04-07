Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child killed in semi crash near Tucker

car crash autoped police road accident stock file photo generic image graphic (2).jpg
Pexels
car crash autoped police road accident stock file photo generic image graphic (2).jpg
Posted at 7:30 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 09:32:56-04

TUCKER, Utah — A child is dead after a semi truck collided with a pickup truck near Tucker early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on US Highway 6 approximately four miles northwest of Tucker.

Details are limited due to the remote area of the crash, but UHP did confirm that a semi and a pickup truck were involved. The victim is also confirmed to be a girl between five and six years-old.

At time of reporting, traffic is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere