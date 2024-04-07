Child killed in semi crash near Tucker

TUCKER, Utah — A child is dead after a semi truck collided with a pickup truck near Tucker early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on US Highway 6 approximately four miles northwest of Tucker.

Details are limited due to the remote area of the crash, but UHP did confirm that a semi and a pickup truck were involved. The victim is also confirmed to be a girl between five and six years-old.

At time of reporting, traffic is closed in both directions.

Both Directions US 6 Closed

at MP 225 (5 MI W of Indian Cyn) Carbon Co.

Use Alt Route

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 7, 2024

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.