Child killed in West Valley City hit-and-run crash, search for suspect ongoing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after they say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed overnight.

The incident happened at about 11:40 Wednesday night near 4200 South 4000 West.

Officials said the 11-year-old boy and his mother were walking south on 4000 West when a car traveled onto the sidewalk and hit the child.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital where he later died.

Not many details were made available about the suspect police are looking for, however, officials said they're looking for a vehicle with some front-end damage.

The child's identity was not made available.

If you know anything about this incident that may be helpful in the investigation, contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.