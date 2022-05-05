Child recovering after being hit by car at crosswalk in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A child is recovering after being hit by a car in a crosswalk near an elementary school in Herriman on Wednesday afternoon.

Herriman police said the 12-year-old was hit by a slow-moving car while crossing the street outside of Herriman Elementary School.

The child suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were being investigated.

This comes as communities in Salt Lake City, West Jordan, and Eagle Mountain are processing the aftermath of multiple crashes that resulted in fatalities of pedestrians this week. Including four children.

State leaders were scheduled to host a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the rash of recent deaths caused by reckless drivers.

