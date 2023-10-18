Chocolate Covered Wagon is sweet Utah success story

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One step inside the Chocolate Covered Wagon and the nostalgia of being a kid in a candy shop is on full display.

For 37 years, Cindy Robison has been sweetening up Salt Lake County while growing up in a business family in Gardner Village and Canyon Center in Sandy.

"My father owned all the Orange Julius's in Utah at the time," said Robison.

Cindy had the background to open her own venture and serving up sweets was her passion.

"It was a learning curve," she said, "it was a learning experience for me. There was no YouTube, where usually today you can learn anything on YouTube, but in those days it was like, go to the library and get all these recipes and try stuff and burn stuff and learn the hard way."

It's those tried and true recipes that the Chocolate Covered Wagon is known for.

"I just like the kind of old fashioned way it just fits our style," Robison said.

The goodies are always made from scratch. From the caramel hand-stirred with a paddle in a copper pot to salt water taffy.

"Our taffy has lots of butter and cream," Robison explained. "It has a little bit of salt from the Great Salt Lake."

The shop's old puller is close to a 100 years old and mesmerizes everyone who passes by.

When it comes to the best thing about owning and operating candy stores, Robison believes it's the customers.

"I just love Utah," she said. "I don't think I would be happy anywhere else."

The Chocolate Covered Wagon is a sugar rush of choices; from the caramel apples, filled chocolates, popcorn, taffy and fudge, everyone seems to have a favorite. It's all a sweet dream of Robison's that is now for all of Utah to enjoy.