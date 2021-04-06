'Choke Cherry Fire' burns 700 acres in western Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire that started Monday afternoon in Iron County has burned about 700 acres near the Utah-Nevada border.

The "Choke Cherry Fire" started shortly before 3 p.m. and has affected state, private and Bureau of Land Management lands, according to a news release from the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The fire caused some local road closures and threatened five structures.

RELATED: Iron County wildfire visible from Cedar City

Red Flag fire conditions and drought-stressed Pinyon Juniper trees, grass and brush has led to fire behavior seen normally in July, the news release says.

Firefighters have halted the forward progress of the fire with the aid of bulldozers and aerial firefighting measures.

FFLS officials say the fire is human-caused and the exact cause is under investigation.

No one was reported injured.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.