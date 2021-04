IRON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out Monday afternoon in Iron County.

Dubbed the "Choke Cherry Fire," Utah wildfire officials said it was 500 acres as of Monday evening. It was started around 3 p.m., and the cause is under investigation.

The fire is located near Hamlin Valley, and officials say the smoke column was visible from Cedar City.