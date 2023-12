HARRISVILLE, Utah — A fire at a home in Harrisville, Utah on December 24 brought out fire units from North View, Weber, and Ogden, where flames on the outside of the home reached up to the attic.

Fire fighters reached the home at approximately 2:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but three dogs were found inside.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $100,000; the Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.