Christmas lights in Temple square will turn on this month

SALT LAKE CITY — Temple Square will be open to the public this Christmas season, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints announced.

Construction and the COVID-19 pandemic have affected some of the plans for this year’s celebration, but families are invited to walk around parts of the grounds and experience an animated nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Here are some of this year’s activities:

Peace on Earth

A Christmas nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle

See an animated nativity projected on the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

"This new presentation, entitled “Peace on Earth,” uses shadow graphics, narration and musical underscore to tell the Christmas story in a child-friendly way that adults will also enjoy. Showings begin Friday, November 26 and will continue daily every 15 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The presentation lasts about four minutes and will alternate between Spanish and English. The images and audio tracks from the presentation will be made available at TempleSquare.org for recreating this Christmas story at home."

Witnesses of Christ

Sunday, November 28 at 6:00 p.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org to kick off the Christmas season with the musical presentation “Witnesses of Christ.”

"In this 50-minute tribute to Jesus Christ’s birth, we’ll hear thought-provoking messages and new arrangements of favorite carols performed by the Truman Brothers, the Utah State University Chamber Singers, Daniel Beck and many others. Host David Butler will remind us that as we interrupt the ordinary rhythm of our lives for something holy, we also become witnesses of Jesus Christ’s divinity. “Witnesses of Christ” will be available for on-demand viewing after the event and throughout the Christmas season."

First Presidency Christmas Devotional

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host its annual Christmas devotional broadcast on December 5, 2021.

"The program will include Christmas messages by General Authorities and General Officers of the Church. Music will be provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. There will be no public attendance this year. Watch the livestream at 6:00 p.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org."

The Conference Center will be open daily to visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Viewings of “The Christ Child” will be available in the Conference Center Theater every 30 minutes in the evenings. In addition, organ recitals are offered daily in the Tabernacle.

Lights on Temple Square will be turned on in the evenings beginning November 26 but will be limited in number due to the ongoing construction.

Attendees at any events on Temple Square are required to wear masks and be vaccinated if in the eligible age categories.

International nativities will be located near the Assembly Hall. In the Assembly Hall guests can rest and meditate while listening to Christmas music in the background.

Light the World Giving Machines that have been located on Temple Square in previous years will be available at the nearby City Creek Center this year.

Christmas plans for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square are still pending.

Crowd sizes, as well as COVID-19 conditions, will be monitored during the season and adjustments may be made to these announced plans.

Stay up to date at TempleSquare.org.