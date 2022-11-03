Christmas tree permits begin to go on sale for national forests in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — 'Tis the season for festivities and traditions and for many Utah families, cutting down a Christmas tree in a national forest is the way to kick off the holiday season.

Before you head out to cut down a tree, you'll need a Christmas tree permit.

Here's when you can grab a permit for different National Forests in Utah:

Ashley National Forest - Beginning Tuesday, November 8 at 8 a.m. through December 31 for $15 per tree.

Fishlake National Forest - On sale now through December 31 for various prices per tree.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest - Beginning Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. through December 31 for $20 per tree.

Manti-La Sal National Forest - On sale now through December 31 for $10.

Dixie National Forest - Beginning Tuesday, November 8 at 8 a.m. through December 31. Permits cost between $10 and $20.

To buy a permit, click here.

If you're going to purchase a permit and head to the forest for a Christmas tree, be aware of a few rules.

Trees must be cut close to the ground and the stump can't be higher than six inches after the tree is cut. Experts say to bring a shovel to dig around the base of the tree for cutting.

Under no circumstance is tree topping allowed. The entire tree must be cut.

In addition, no tree cutting is allowed within 200 feet of lakes and streams, roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas or within closed areas.

Be sure to consult a map before you head out and be prepared for snowy driving conditions in the mountains.