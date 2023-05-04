Cinco de Mayo fiestas, Star Wars celebration, kite festival and MORE happening this weekend!

You can't spend the first weekend of May cooped up inside! Get out and enjoy a weekend event near you.

If you know of an event this weekend that isn't on this list or you have a future event coming up, email us the details at news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

DAVIS COUNTY

Grand opening of low-cost spay and neuter clinic

A soft grand opening will be hosted in Roy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at a brand new low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination clinic. The event will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food and giveaways to introduce the new clinic and its services to residents. Happening at Pro Pet Care, located at 5665 S. 1900 W. in Roy.

Nighthawk Night

From 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, take a behind the ropes tour of an F-117, learn about maintenance, speak to museum volunteers about the aircraft and enjoy a tour and light refreshment during Nighthawk Night at the Hill Aerospace Museum. It's a first come, first serve FREE event, so be there early if you want to grab a spot!

Kite Festival

The somewhat stormy and windy weather may be perfect conditions for the City of North Salt Lake Kite Festival as attendees will get free kites to decorate and fly, food trucks, and a DJ will bring some action to tunnel springs park on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

IRON COUNTY

Springtime Community Event

Scavenger hunts, bounce houses, ziplines and a mechanical bull will be at Three Peaks Oasis in Cedar City on Saturday at noon! Music, food trucks and more will help welcome in spring to southern Utah.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Cinco de Mayo fiesta



Head to Millcreek Common on Friday and Saturday for a fiesta to remember! Music, performances, food, vendors, pinatas, kids crafts, balloons, face painting and more will be available for guests on both days.

Arbor Day tree planting



Free to the community, the Draper City Tree Committee is hosting a tree planting event to educate residents on how to plant a tree at the Galena Hills Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening. A shovel and gloves will be provided to attendees and a taco truck will be on site for dinner.

Cinco de Mayo Festival



A jalapeno eating contest, face painting, entertainment, photos, food trucks, vendors and MORE will be at Draper Park on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Fun and free event fit for the entire family.

Fiesta for the Future



At the Utah State Fairpark on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., a live mariachi band, dancing, Latin-inspired cuisine and auctions will help support the mission of transforming lives through educating Utah children. It'll be a fiesta fit for Cinco de Mayo while also helping to support Guadalupe School and students.

Art on the Towne



From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1600 W. Towne Center Drive, you can enjoy art, music, live demonstrations and hand-crafted goods as well as a variety of activities for people of all ages! This FREE community event is hoping to encourage voices in the city's "Art Master Plan" as well as provide a space for everyone to enjoy beautiful local art.

Community of Grave 40th Anniversary Celebration



Community of Grace Presbyterian Church is celebrating 40 years of religious worship in the community with a hope for the future festival in the parking lot on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in games, activities, a community art project, peek into a time capsule and food for purchase. On Sunday, a special worship service at 10 a.m. will also commemorate the milestone. Located at 2015 Newcastle Dr. in Sandy.

Baby's First Camping Adventure



Bring your baby to the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon for indoor camping and sensory activities. Babies will have the chance to explore create and play!

UTAH COUNTY

Star Wars Celebration

In honor of "May the Fourth" celebrate Star Wars at the University Place Mall in Orem! There will be several activities and characters to get photos with at the event on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Make a foam lightsaber, participate in lightsaber training, Jedi training and an obstacle course. Then, at 8:30 p.m., enjoy a screening of "A New Hope" on an outdoor screen!

Children's Book Festival

Kids can get a free book, enjoy a fun craft and meet New York Times bestselling author Mac Barnett at this festival hosted at the Provo Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo celebration



Mariachi, dancing, food and pinata will be The Reserve in Provo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kick off your weekend early and head over to enjoy the fiesta!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Ironman 70.3 North American Championship St. George



If you want to attend this event, you may want to prepare a little more. The 2023 Intermountain Health IRONMAN 70.3 St. George is being hosted this weekend! Competitors will take their marks to try and qualify for world championships hosted in Finland in late August. If you aren't competing, be aware of possible traffic impacts and get ready to cheer on the athletes!

WEBER COUNTY

Luau under the stars



The friends of the Weber/Morgan Children's Justice Center is hosting an annual fundraiser dinner and auction gala called starry night to benefit service to victims of child abuse in the community. The luau will feature drum performances and more fun for donors to enjoy.

Fly with the flock 5K



Running and a pancake breakfast - sounds like the perfect way to start off a Saturday! At the Ogden Nature Center, join in for a family-friendly Fly with the Flock 5K Fun run and run for kids! After the race, grab a delicious pancake breakfast and stick around for a prize drawing! Registration required.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting

