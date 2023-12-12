City officials react to viral video of racist language by family's neighbor

MIDVALE, Utah — A series of videos posted by a Utah family is causing a stir on social media, and local government officials have even spoken out.

The video was posted last week, showing a family's neighbor allegedly harassing them in Midvale. The woman is seen on camera shouting racial slurs at the family and saying other vulgar things in the collection of videos.

It then caught more attention Monday after it was posted on social media by content creator "TizzyEnt," along with his own commentary on the situation. He says in the video that police have been informed, but that they say there's not enough to arrest the woman.

Midvale City released a statement about the video later Monday evening.

"We believe that the behavior in the video is disgusting. To be clear, Midvale City condemns this conduct," the statement read in part. "While privacy rules keep us from sharing the details, please be assured that the appropriate authorities are involved and taking the situation seriously. Our community takes great pride in our diversity; racism has no place in Midvale."

Mayor Marcus Stevenson also responded with a statement on social media.

"It's hard to describe how disgusted I feel learning that one of our Midvale families is living in a situation where they are dealing with regular racist tirades and feeling their safety is at risk," he said. "To be clear, racism has no place in our community. Everyone should feel welcomed here, and our community's actions should back that up."

The mayor said he is in contact with city management and police about the situation, and working to speak to the family directly to "work on a solution that provides justice."

The city's statement said the woman in the videos is Kathryn Smith. Potentially to quell any rumors going around, they stated that she has never worked for the city.

City Councilman Bryant Brown added: "I’m mortified for the family. I’m embarrassed it is happening. There are no excuses. I will get to the bottom of it."

An attorney for the family sent a statement to FOX 13 News, which reads in part: "the woman who continues to harass and belittle children who are her neighbors, believes her status as chosen makes her better. She believes she is entitled to yell whatever vulgarities, obscenities, lies, and attacks on kids with no reprisals. She perpetuates this heinous act with the full support of the HOA. They know she drives by their home and taunts them with the N-word, monkey noises, and other slurs meant to belittle."