Classes train Utahns on how to respond to an overdose

SALT LAKE CITY — A new grant obtained by Utah State University is funding classes to train workers in the local service industry on how to respond to an overdose.

Members of the USU Extension Team are traveling around the state to provide the essential training in hopes that it'll save lives.

"The bottom line is saving lives, right? Getting the education, knowing how to spot the signs of a potential overdose, knowing how to respond to one," reflected Professor Gabriela Murza. "And feeling comfortable and confident that you know what you're doing."

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 11 Utahns die each week due to drug overdose. Of the 11 deaths, seven are the result of opioids, data shows.

Murza is just one of the trainers who's utilizing the $30,000 grant that's completely dedicated to training.

Workers in the local service industry are the focus of the courses since they are more likely than others to encounter someone experiencing an overdose.

"People who park cars but also bartenders, people who work in restaurants or work in motels or hotels, gas station employees," Murza said. "We're also working with construction companies and also truck drivers."

Students who take the course learn how to use Naloxone and are given a kit which also includes information about emergency response and addiction recovery.

"In the meantime, while we have the funds and while we have the faculty and the staff who want to do this and are able to contribute to this, we want to be able to do this training to as many businesses as possible," Murza said.

As the opioid and overdose epidemic does not appear to be subsiding anytime soon, Murza hopes their training can slowly touch more and more people around Utah.