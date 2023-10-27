Clean out your medicine cabinet during drug take back day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It's time for Utahns to clean out their medicine cabinets as the semi-annual drug take back day is taking over Utah on Saturday.

The event offers a safe way for people to dispose of unused medications, especially opioids.

Drug take back day has been happening for more than a decade and organizers say it's now more important than ever.

“Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you might have heard we’re in the middle of an opioid epidemic, it’s a huge problem," explained Dustin Gillespie, Asst. Special Agent in Charge, DEA Utah.

Hoping to put a dent in Utah’s problem, Gillespie said giving people a safe place to anonymously dispose of unused medications, especially opiate-based pain pills, is critically important.

“The majority, more than half of those who misuse drugs, obtain them from a friend or a family member," he said. "By getting those unused prescription drugs out of the homes, we keep them from falling into the wrong hands.”

With fewer pills available, Gillespie said there will be fewer addicts looking for medication on the street, which can sometimes contain fentanyl.

“70 percent of the pills we are testing, those fake pills contain Fentanyl, contain a potentially lethal dose," Gillespie explained.

While the event is happening Saturday, many police departments have bins set up year-round where people can drop off unused medications.

The DEA-sponsored take back events in the fall and spring help Utahns grasp just how much unused medication is circulating in the community.

“Generally, on average, we collect and consolidate roughly 10,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs," Gillespie said. "So that’s over 20,000 on an annual basis, just here at the state of Utah.”

There are about 80 disposal sites throughout the state, including a dozen in Salt Lake County for Saturday's event.