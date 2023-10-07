Cleanup continues after fire at Utah Valley Hospital

PROVO, Utah — Patients and staff had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at Utah Valley Hospital early Saturday morning.

According to Intermountain Health, the fire occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in office space on the 3rd floor of the Women and Children's Building. Hospital staff quickly evacuated patients, already having relocated them by the time first responders arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly put out thanks in part to the sprinkler and fire suppression system. At time of writing, Intermountain Health tells FOX 13 News that crews are still working to assess the damage and clean up the area before letting staff back inside.

Anyone with questions or concerns about family members who may be among the relocated patients are asked to call Utah Valley Hospital's general number, 801-357-7850