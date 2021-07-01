Cleanup efforts could take weeks after flash flood rips through Southern Utah

SPRINGDALE, Utah — After flash floods ripped through Zion National Park and Springdale, volunteers are starting to clean up the disastrous mess that was left behind.

"It was unbelievable," said Stacy Cathey and Rodney Smith, who are visiting from Atlanta. "I'm telling you in 20 minutes the parking lot most of the cars was up to the tires."

The water was so powerful it ripped up pavement, moved large boulders and flooded buildings, which is why it could take weeks to get things back to normal.

"It’s really going to depend because we’re actively assessing so when you start to remove the dirt, you might have a boulder the size of a car you might have a boulder the size of a foot-by-foot boulder,” said Amanda Rowland with the National Park Service.

The debris and water stranded cars and damaged roads, leaving people like Steven Spillane, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, digging out.

"As my dad always said sometimes you get the bear and sometimes the bear gets you," Spillane said. "We got got."

Crews have already started working on some of the hardest hit areas, but officials with Zion National Park say they don't know how long it'll take to restore the area to how it was.

A trail and some parking lots remain closed as crews work to clean up.