Clearfield couple closing store after living American Dream for decades

CLEARFIELD, Utah — After 33 years of serving the hottest styles at the coolest prices, Kim's Fashions in Clearfield is closing its doors next week.

“We tried very hard to become this big," said Kim Jacob. "So actually, our dream came true."

Kim and her husband, Jeff, the owners of the 7,000 square foot store, met in her home country of South Korea when Jeff, a Price native, was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They fell in love. got married and eventually moved to Davis County together.

Kim always had big dreams and started to observe what people in Utah were wearing.

“I know about this area's style: modest clothes," said Kim. "A lot of people are looking for the modest clothes for school. So I catch that, you know, their style; so I keep getting at what they want."

Their daughter, Kimberly Terry, is relieved to see her parents taking a much-deserved break.

“They have worked so hard, and I think just any child who watches their parents just day in day out, they are the only employees, so there was no paid time off, no paid leave," said Terry. "If they wanted to take time off, they had to close the store to do it."

The Jacobs’ found their niche in the community, but they wouldn’t recommend anyone try to open a clothing store in 2023.

“A lot of people buying online," said Kim. "So that makes it really slow down, so even if somebody says they're going to open a clothing store, I'd say no, because it's not going to be a success."

A school for autistic children will be moving into the space the Jacobs’ sold.

“At the end of the day, I think that's really what's most important to my parents, is that if this building were to be sold or this space were to be sold, that it's going to something that's going to benefit the community,” said Terry.