Clearfield High School teacher, coach placed on administrative leave: report

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A teacher and coach at Clearfield High School has reportedly been placed on administrative leave following an incident in which he left a threatening voicemail on a student's phone.

The Standard-Examiner reports physical education teacher Don Eck, who also serves as the school's head football coach, left a message for a player who had quit the team.

According to the report, the voicemail was shared on a Facebook page and then deleted. After hearing the recording, school administrators put Eck on leave late last month.

Eck's voicemail to the player allegedly contained the following messages:

“Hey, give me a call when you can. I want to meet with your parents, man, ’cause I keep hearing your mom’s putting all sorts of s___ on social media talking s___ about the coaches here and I’m gonna put a stop to that, bro.”

“What they let you do, quitting on your teammates, is the most selfish thing I’ve seen in all my years of athletics, and I’ve been around a lot of players.”

“But by them letting you f______ quit on your teammates and go into this game shorthanded like we did is the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen in all my years of coaching, and I want to let both your parents know that and I want to tell them face to face, so call me back so I can set up a meeting with your parents. Thanks, bye.”

The Standard-Examiner report claims parents are angered over the lack of information from school officials who failed to let them know that Eck's status left no one in charge of the team.

Eck, who was the head coach at Corner Canyon High School before moving to Clearfield, has reportedly met with district officials during his leave as they investigate other allegations regarding his conduct.