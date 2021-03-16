Clearfield man shot Saturday night after party turns violent

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Gunshots rang out at a large party in Clearfield late Saturday night, with one man wounded after a fight erupted at the scene.

Police arrived after receiving 911 calls about the gunshots at 492 West 150 in Clearfield, where close to 75 people gathered and bolted on foot and in vehicles once they arrived, including the injured man. Police spotted him bleeding heavily as he attempted to flee.

Once medics arrived, the victim was taken to McKay Dee Hospital, and has since been treated and released for a gunshot wound to his arm.

According to the Clearfield Police, officers and detectives indentified 21-year-old Michael Hernandez of Clearfield as a suspect, who confessed to firing the gun after getting into the fight.

Hernandez was booked into the Davis County Jail and is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide.