Clearfield City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Leonard “RJ” Russel Handy was last seen Monday morning between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m.

He is a Caucasian male, 5’6” tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar above his left eye.

RJ does have medical concerns which require prescription medication, and a history of depression.

If you have seen RJ, please contact Clearfield City Police at 801-525-2806.