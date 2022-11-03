Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile.

12-year-old Torrence Martin has been missing since early this morning in Layton and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with yellow writing and green basketball shorts.

He's described as an African American male with shoulder-length black hair partially bleached blond with brown eyes.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to call Clearfield police at 801-525-2806