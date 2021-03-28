Clearfield Police searching for missing at-risk juvenile

Clearfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.

13-year-old Roman Daniel Papic was last seen Saturday at 6:00 p.m. wearing dark and light striped jeans and a black Champion sweatshirt. He does have friends in the Clearfield and Clinton area.

He is a Caucasian male, 5’8” tall, 147 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered to be at-risk due to his age.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2806.