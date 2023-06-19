Clinic focused on serving LGBTQ+ community strives for health equity

SALT LAKE CITY — A new health clinic focused on serving the LGBTQ+ community and those living with HIV will soon offer primary care to patients.

The Utah AIDS Foundation is now known as “UAF Legacy Health.”

The clinic, located at 150 South 1000 East, currently offers mental health services. Later this month, a clinic to prescribe HIV prevention drug 'PrEP' will open its doors at the site.

Primary care services will be offered beginning in September when the building’s remodel is complete.

“There has never been a clinic designed from the ground up to be culturally competent, to be aware of the nuances – the needs of LGBTQ+ people,” said May Bryant, with UAF Legacy Health. “Knowing how many people we will help and the ripple effects that will happen as a result – it’s extremely gratifying”

May described “UAF Legacy Health” as a safe space for those who are age 18 and older to receive health care.

“For most adults who are LGBTQ+ there is a hesitancy to seek care at the primary care level due to past experiences,” they said. “So, most patients end up waiting and present in the E.R. with advanced illness that could have been easily treated.”

UAF Legacy Health believes closing those gaps and bringing health equity to the LGBTQ+ community can lead to a healthier community.

“People are in need and it's nice to know that you can help meet those needs,” Bryant said.

The clinic will accept patients with or without health insurance.

The facility is a registered non-profit that accepts donations.