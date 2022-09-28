Clinton Fire Department receives training on working with medical helicopter crews

CLINTON, Utah — The Clinton Fire Department and AirLife Utah came together Tuesday morning for the last day of training for their crews to get comfortable with each other.

“It's very important for us to come out and train with these fire departments,” said James Vanotti, a flight nurse with AirLife Utah, "because the more that we train, the closer we get to building relationships with each other, the smoother the patient handoffs will be, the better care that the patients will get.”

Throughout the week, the normally quiet field next to the Clinton Fire Department was turned into a makeshift helipad to train firefighters for situations when a patient's life is on the line.

“For us to talk with the crews and get to know them, to make sure that patient care goes a lot smoother," Clinton Fire Captain Holly Smith said.

The number one priority during the training was safety.

“Safety is probably one of the biggest topics that we need to hit on and rehash all the time, because the minute someone gets complacent, the minute the incident does happen,” Vanotti said.

As a flight nurse, Vanotti sees firsthand how their helicopter can save lives.

"We land on a scene and we augment the ground crew," he said. "What we offer is an extra level of care and expedited transport to definitive care.”

But knowing what to do when they get there is key — that's where the Clinton Fire Department comes into play.

“Just knowing a little bit more about the aircraft — like, the pilots have been beneficial, like where to, go where not to go,” she said. “So that they can keep eyes on us so we don't get into the danger zone."

Since Utah's population is only getting bigger, the amount of calls they respond to is only going up.

But those with AirLife said it's nice to know crews on the ground have their backs every time they take to the air.

“I like doing what I do because it connects me with my community,” Vanotti said. “It gives me a sense of ownership."